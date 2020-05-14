Railways to cancel tickets for travel till June 30 on regular trains; Shramik, special ones to continue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Thursday extended the suspension of all passenger trains, except Shramik Special trains and the 30 special trains, till further notice. It also cancelled all tickets booked till June 30, the ministry said in a statement and added that refunds will be given to passengers without any deductions.

Passenger operations have been suspended since March 22. On Sunday, the railways announced partial resumption of services with 30 trains to 15 destinations from New Delhi. Earlier, it had announced the running of Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers.

Over 45,000 tickets were sold on Monday, when bookings for the special trains started. The Mumbai Central-New Delhi special train was sold out till May 18. The railways had permitted booking for special trains only through its website run by the IRCTC.

The railways and MHA had also issued detailed guidelines for travel in special trains. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets are being allowed to enter stations while travellers have been mandated to wear a mask and download the Aarogya Setu app in order to board the train.