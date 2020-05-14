STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, toll climbs to 122; cases tally at 4,394

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The death toll due to coronavirus infection rose to 122 in Rajasthan, with one more person succumbing to the virus on Thursday, an official said.

The state has also recorded 66 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the virus tally to 4,394.

"One more death has occurred and 66 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state today, including 20 in Udaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

Singh said that besides Udaipur, 16 cases were reported from Nagaur, 13 in Jaipur, seven in Jodhpur, three from Sikar, two each in Ajmer and Jalore and one case each in Kota, Alwar and Karauli.

A total of 4,395 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

Apart from these, 177 migrants who travelled from other states have also been tested positive.

He said so far 2,575 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,346 have been discharged from hospitals.

The state has 1,697 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 43 BSF jawans brought from Delhi.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Rajasthan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
