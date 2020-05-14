STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman doctor in Delhi beats COVID-19; gets abuses, threats from neighbour

Published: 14th May 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman doctor in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj was screamed at, threatened, abused and locked when she returned home after being discharged from a quarantine centre.

The woman doctor, who is a senior resident in Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, filed a complaint with Police against a neighbour for harassing her.

The physician was earlier living with her grandmother but after she contracted the disease, the doctors advised her for self-isolation. However, when she came to her flat in Vasant Kunj for home-quarantine, one of her neighbours threatened and denied her entry into the society building. The doctor, thereafter, went to the YMCA isolation centre and returned to her flat on Wednesday after being tested negative and discharged from the centre.

Upon her return, the neighbour started hurling abuses again and locked her from outside when she tried to take the issue to the president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). The doctor was told that she is not allowed to stay in the society as she is infected by coronavirus.

A senior Police confirmed the incident and said the cops went to the society after receiving the call from the doctor and resolved the issue.

The matter, however, didn't end there as she was continuously abused and screamed at by the neighbour after the cops left.

A member of RWA said, "We stand with her. What has happened to her is not correct and action will be taken against the neighbours for such behaviour."

