Youth kills self after being thrashed, forced to drink urine by Dalits in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide a few hours after being beaten and forced to drink urine by three persons from a Dalit community, including two women, over a trivial issue in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The shocker unfolded in Sajor village of the district (380 km from Bhopal) on Wednesday, where the youth identified as Vikas Sharma hanged self to death inside his house.

A suicide note and a video clip containing the youth's dying declaration were recovered from the spot.

The contents of note purportedly written by Vikas and the video clip containing the dying declaration that was shot by him using his cell phone revealed that Vikas had gone to a hand pump to get water in a lota (globular container used for religious purposes) for offering it at a nearby temple.

While he was filling the water, a few drops fell on the utensils of the three Dalit persons - Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli, and Priyanka Koli.

Angered over the issue, the trio pulled Vikas by hair and thrashed up.

The alleged cruelty with Vikas didn't end there, as the trio then allegedly filled the sacred lota with human urine and forced him to drink it.

Under acute depression following the incident, Vikas reached his house and allegedly hanged self to death in his room after writing the suicide note and shooting the dying declaration video.

The police have arrested all the accused and booked them for abetment to suicide and voluntarily causing hurt under sections 306 and 323 of IPC, Shivpuri SP Rajesh Singh Chandel told The New Indian Express .

Meanwhile, enraged over the incident, a delegation from the Brahmin community, to which the youth belonged to, submitted to Shivpuri district administration, a memorandum addressed to the state's CM, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation to the bereaved family.