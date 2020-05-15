STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam migrants will be skill-trained, employed in state firms: Sonowal

The CM said he had already instructed Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to provide skills training to the migrant workers.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the migrant workers arriving in the state would be imparted training in skills development and employed in the industrial sectors.

“We will consider them as a skilled force. They will be assets for us, not liabilities. We will employ them in various sectors within the state,” Sonowal told journalists at a press conference in Guwahati.

He said he had already instructed Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to provide skills training to the migrant workers.

“The government has constituted a committee headed by Subhas Das. By following its report, we will formulate policies and strengthen the industrial sector, particularly the agro-economy sector,” the CM said.

He said after the arrival of all migrant workers, the government would take decisions and implement them in a systematic manner. “Our focus is very clear. We will be able to strengthen our economy and vision,” he said.

The number of people from the state stranded outside is estimated to be 6.5 lakh, including patients. Sonowal said the actual number of the migrant workers could be assessed only after the arrival of all these people. “We are helping people as much as we can. We haven’t discriminated against anyone. This is for the first time that we are facing such a challenge. We will overcome,” the CM said.

Quoting from figures of a survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industries, he said the Assam government was suffering a loss of Rs 1,000 crore every day.

