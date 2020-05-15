STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's brother and ex-SAD MP Gurdas passes away at 90

His son and current state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal urged people to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Shiromani Akali Dal MP Gurdas Singh Badal

Ex-Shiromani Akali Dal MP Gurdas Singh Badal (Photo| Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a big loss to the Badal family, 90-year old Gurdas Singh Badal, younger brother of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and father of Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, died here today. 

The brothers were known as the 'Pash-Te-Dass-Di-Jodi' as Parkash Singh Badal was known as (Pash) and Gurdas Badal as (Dass).  Both brothers separated politically a few years ago but their personal relationship remained intact and they would meet often. The jodi has now been broken.

The former Member of Parliament, who wasn't been feeling well for quite some time, died at around midnight due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali. This comes as a double blow to Manpreet Singh as his mother Harmandir Kaur had passed away on March 19 this year.

The two brothers had politically separated after decades as Gurdas' son Manpreet Singh Badal left the Shiromani Aklai Dal (SAD) and floated his own party People’s Party of Punjab (PPP). He eventually joined the Congress and is now the state finance minister in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. 

For years, Gurdas had been the election manager of his elder brother and managed the affairs of the his constituency.  However, in 2012 he contested against Parkash Singh in the Lambi constituency but lost. 

Gurdas was Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from 1967 to 1969 and then Member of Parliament in 1971.

Sharing the information on social media, Manpreet Badal tweeted, "It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S.Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 90. His health had started deteriorating after my mother’s death in March, & he was on life support system for past few days."

"Keeping in view the current pandemic, we will like to request all friends and well wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village," he further tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurdas Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Manpreet Singh Badal Gurdas Badal death
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp