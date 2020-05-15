STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army headquarters partly closed after soldier tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier Indian Army Chief General M.M Naravane had said that the first COVID-19 positive solider in the force has joined back.

Published: 15th May 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army headquarters Sena Bhawan, in the heart of national capital, was partly closed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

"Affected area of Sena Bhawan closed for sanitation and disinfection. Actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier on May 4, the Indian Army Hospital was sanitised and disinfected after 24 patients, including serving and retired armed forces personnel, tested COVID-19 positive. The Indian Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi was disinfected.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"The 24 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital in the Oncology Department were tested Covid positive," a senior Indian Army officer had said. The patients were shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi's Cantonment area.

Apart from this, 74 persons, which includes serving, ex-servicemen and dependents, from all armed forces were admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

A total of 42 have been discharged after successful treatment. Out of the 74 admitted, 60 were serving personnel.

The officer explained that after a patient is tested positive, a detailed contact tracing is carried out, including the family members which are then categorised into High-Risk Group, and etc.

"Quarantine protocol and testing of those in high risk group is carried out and all this can take upto 48 hours," the officer explained.

In the meantime, Indian Navy had stated that a total 38 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the naval unit in Mumbai. Out of which, 12 have already been discharged from hospital while 26 are undergoing treatment.

The force had stressed that there have been no positive case on any of our warships and submarines.

