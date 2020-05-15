STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maximum Covid ‘import’ cases in India from West Asia

The importation risk indices of the individual countries for various airports show the West Asian nations were followed by the UK, Italy and the US.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers arrive from Kuwait at Calicut International Airport | PTI

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers arriving from West Asia, or the Middle-East, brought in the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in India, according to an analysis by researchers from IIT-Chennai based on assessment of an online airline database. Flights arriving from seven airports in the region, mainly Dubai, carried the highest number of infected passengers to India until the country suspended international flights on March 24 midnight.

The importation risk indices of the individual countries for various airports show the West Asian nations were followed by the UK, Italy and the US. India had registered 657 cases till March 25, of which 62% were ‘imported’ cases. While 300 infected passengers arrived from West Asian/Gulf countries, the second highest number, 50, was from the UK.

The countries selected for importation risk index calculation were China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK and the US — which together constituted 70 per cent of the total infected cases.

Sachin S Gunthe and Satya S Patra from IIT-Chennai’s Department of Civil Engineering assessed FLIRT, an online airline database, for more than 800 airlines, over 180,000 flights and 39.9 million passenger seats during March 4-25. They used data from government organisations for 10 countries to screen the flights and passengers from 24 airports connecting international airports.

Their findings revealed that contrary to perception, travellers from China posed the lowest risk, which is evident from the fact that while cases were on the peak in China, India was least affected. The number of cases started exhibiting a sharp increase only after European countries and US recorded a large number of infected cases, according to the analysis. The airports in West Asian countries, particularly Dubai, being one of the largest transit hubs for international passengers, those arriving from there might have posed a higher risk of getting infected with the virus.

Suggesting that any future disease/infection screening at the airports should critically assess passengers from major transit hubs, the analysis pointed out that as of March 4, India had started thermal screening passengers from 12 countries but no West Asian/Gulf country was among those.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Asia COVID import cases
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp