STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Odisha, West Bengal likely to receive rainfall in next few days: IMD

The monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 5, four days after its normal date of onset.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

rain, rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A cyclone that is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by Saturday May 16) evening will bring rainfall to Odisha and West Bengal, said Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

"Under the influence of the low-pressure system, we expect rainfall to start over coastal Odisha from May 18. We are also expecting rainfall over West Bengal on May 19 and May 20, with occurrence of heavy rainfall at a few places," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to concentrate into a depression today evening or night and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over south and adjoining central parts of the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow evening," he added.

Talking about the sea conditions due to the changing weather system, the IMD Director said, "sea area would become rough to very rough and there will be disturbance over the central part of the Bay of Bengal between May 15-17 and in the north Bay of Bengal during May 18 to May 20."

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days.

He further said, "Normal monsoon is expected this year and quantitatively the monsoon rainfall for the country overall expected is 100 per cent of the long period average."

"The advisory on the second stage of monsoon would be at the end of May or in the first week of June."

Earlier in the morning, IMD had predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed slightly.

The monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 5, four days after its normal date of onset.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclone rain Indian monsoon
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp