Panel to monitor quarantine in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Worried by the surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days with return of migrant workers, the Rajasthan government has formed a Quarantine Management Committee, comprising seven IAS officers, for managing and monitoring the quarantine systems effectively. It will be chaired by ACS Veenu Gupta.

The state recorded 200 new cases in the past 24 hours and 177 migrant workers who returned recently have been found to be Covid-19 positive in the past few days. Pali district, a ‘safe’ zone until a few days ago, has recorded 23 positive cases on Wednesday. Most of the infected persons had returned from Mumbai. In Jalore district, 28 people tested positive and all, barring one, were migrants who had returned.

The home department has issued an order saying if those returning to the state have corona symptoms, they will be quarantined at Covid Care Centres, while persons testing negative will have to home-quarantine for 14 days.

“The success that Rajasthan has registered in its battle with corona needs to be retained and for that we need to strengthen the quarantine systems till the panchayat level,” said CM Ashok Gehlot in a video-conference with senior officials.