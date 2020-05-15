STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC stays Gujarat HC order nullifying state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election

The High Court had on May 12, nullified 2017 election of Chudasama on the ground of malpractice and manipulation.

Published: 15th May 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Gujarat law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order nullifying state minister and BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election on the ground of malpractice and manipulation. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai issued notice on Chudasama's plea and sought response from his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, among others.

Chudasama is currently the minister for law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, education and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

The High Court had on May 12, nullified 2017 election of Chudasama on the ground of malpractice and manipulation and have also refused to stay of the operation of the order till the disposal of his appeal The high court had held that Returning Officer "illegally rejected" 429 postal ballots during the counting of votes, while the victory margin was only 327.

Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod had challenged his BJP rival's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of mere 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

