125 prisoners, jail superintendent test corona positive in Rajasthan

A new inmate of Jaipur District Jail, who remained asymptomatic for 21 days, spread the virus among the prisoners.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: As many as 125 prisoners and the jail Superintendent of Jaipur District Jail have tested coronavirus positive. The health department of the state said in a report that 116 new cases had come to light in the district jail.

About 4 days ago, there was panic in the Jaipur District Jail after a prisoner was found to be coronavirus positive. Since then, new cases are being reported continuously. According to the information, all the infected people caught the virus from the prisoner.

N R K Reddy, D G Jails, Rajasthan, explained: A person from Jamwa Ramgarh was sent to jail in an illegal liquor case on April 13 after which he was kept in isolation in prison for 21 days. He was then shifted to the main ward where other prisoners stayed. He remained with them from May 3 to May 9. "Recently, he started coughing and developed diarrhoea with low BP. He was then tested for coronavirus and found to be infected"

"This prisoner has spread the virus in the jail in the last 10 days. After taking 21 days of precaution if someone is reported positive than we can't help it", said Reddy.

Now, the jail administration is taking special precautions. "All the healthy people have been separated from the infected ones. We are examining these 125 cases. Those, who are above 55, are being shifted to hospital. For the rest, we are converting three wards into a hospital in jail premises where they are being treated by the health workers," added Reddy.

With this huge spike, the Pink city has once again become the most-infected district in the state with 564 active Corona cases displacing Jodhpur which was at the top for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile in Udaipur, 13 security personnel and nine prisoners have to be quarantined after an inmate of the Udaipur Central Jail tested corona positive on Friday. Police had arrested him the day before. He has been kept in a separate barrack.

On Friday, when his report came positive, there was a stir in the jail and police administration. The jail administration sent samples of security personnel to MB Hospital for testing. The four cops of Surajpol police station who had arrested him are also being investigated.

