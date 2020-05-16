STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15 inmates, staffer test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi's Rohini jail

The Delhi Prison Department had tested 19 inmates from the barrack of the prisoner whose reports came back positive for the infection on Wednesday, they said.

Published: 16th May 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after a 28-year-old inmate of Rohini jail tested positive for coronavirus, 15 others who shared a barrack with him and one head warden have also tested positive for the infection, officials said.

The Delhi Prison Department had tested 19 inmates from the barrack of the prisoner whose reports came back positive for the infection on Wednesday, they said.

All inmates and the staffer are asymptomatic so far.

"We had conducted COVID-19 tests for 19 inmates of Rohini jail who were sharing the barrack with one inmate Kuldeep who had tested positive earlier at DDU Hospital where he had gone for (treatment of) some other ailment," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Their test results have come and 15 out of these 19 inmates have tested positive. Five staff members were also tested.

Among them, one head warden has tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

So far, Goel said, all these people are asymptomatic. The inmates who have tested positive have been separated from others.

They have been kept in isolation in quarantine barrack. The head warden has been sent to home quarantine.

Some other staff members have also been sent to home quarantine, he added.

"Regular medical screening of all inmates is already being done and it will continue. The sanitisation process is also being carried out and all necessary action as per medical protocol is being taken," the DG said.

The 28-year-old inmate's case was the first coronavirus infection to be reported from a Delhi prison. He underwent intestine surgery at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Sunday.

Doctors took his samples for a COVID-19 test the next day. The inmate did not show any coronavirus symptoms.

He was later admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohini jail COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi jail covid 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp