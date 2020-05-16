STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

26 migrants killed, 35 hurt in two road mishaps in Uttar Pradesh

The major accident happened in Auraiyya where 24 migrant labourers were killed and over 35 others injured when a truck carrying them was hit by DCM mini-truck on Saturday.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials inspect the spot where atleast 24 migrants were killed and 36 injured after a trailer truck carrying labourers collided with a DCM van in wee hours

Police officials inspect the spot where atleast 24 migrants were killed and 36 injured after a trailer truck carrying labourers collided with a DCM van in wee hours in Auraiya district. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: It was a horrific Saturday for migrants on the move in Uttar Pradesh as around 26 of them lost life in road accidents in different parts of the state. While 24 people lost lives in a major accident in Auraiyya, 180 km from state capital Lucknow, a couple, on their way to Bihar, died on Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Unnao when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck.

In Auraiyya, 24 migrant labourers were killed and over 35 others injured when a truck carrying them was hit by DCM mini-truck in the wee hours of Saturday.

Most of the migrants, hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, were coming from neighbouring Rajasthan, Delhi and Faridabad. Of the 35 who got injured in the mishap, 15 were shifted to PGI at Saifai in Etawah in a critical condition.

According to sources, the incident took place near Mihauli village under Kotwali police circle around 3:30 am. Auraiyya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said the probe was on to ascertain the cause of the accident. He claimed that the district administration was carrying out the rescue and relief work on war footing. The injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention, said the DM.

Meanwhile, taking the cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to rush to the site of the accident and ensure proper medical help to the injured. The CM announced a financial assurance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who got
injured in the mishap.

Notably, the CM also ordered suspension of the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned for permitting the entry of trucks carrying migrants despite government clear orders that none of them should be allowed to use unauthorised means of transport.

The CM also directed the senior officials to issue warnings to Auraiyya district administration officers for their negligence and failure to check movement of migrants in trucks and other private vehicles. Even explanation was sought from the Mathura and Agra SSP and ASP as to why did they provide passage to the container carrying the migrants.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, the CM also directed the Commissioner Sudhir M Bobade and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately.

According to Auraiyya CMO Dr Archana Srivastava, 24 people were brought dead to the district hospital. She said that 35 people were hospitalised and 15, injured critically, were referred to Saifai PGI.

However, the local sources claimed that the container in which the labourers were travelling in was stationed at a dhaba (food joint) when the speeding DCM mini-truck hit it at 3:30 am. While the driver of the container was having tea, the labourers were sleeping inside the container. Under the impact of the
collision, both the mini truck and the container turned turtle in a nearby gorge.

Those who died in Auraiyya mishap included five migrants of UP, two of Bihar, seven of Jharkhand and four of West Bengal. The names and identities of the rest of the deceased were being ascertained by the authorities.

The other incident took place when a couple  -- Ashok Chaudhury, his wife Chhoti and son Krishna, 6, -  was travelling in their auto from Jhajjar in Haryana to their native village in Darbhanga in Bihar. Their auto was hit by a loader when Ashok was filling petrol. Consequently, the couple died on the spot leaving Krishna behind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh accident Uttar Pradesh truck accident Auraiya truck accident Migrant labourers accident Migrant labourers truck accident
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp