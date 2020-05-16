STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

51 people escape mandatory screening on Assam-Bengal border, detained 80 km away by police

Every individual who enters Assam is subjected to mandatory medical screening vis-à-vis COVID-19 at the inter-state check post.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Assam coronavirus cases

A volunteer distributes food among the passengers waiting to board a bus for their hometown during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The police in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday intercepted a container truck that entered the state from West Bengal and detained 51 people who were travelling in it.

Most detainees are believed to be migrant workers.

Every individual who enters Assam is subjected to mandatory medical screening vis-à-vis COVID-19 at the inter-state check post. However, these people managed to escape the glare of the cops and health officials deployed there by hiding in the vehicle.

The 51 people are from various districts of Assam and it was not immediately known which state they were travelling from. The truck bore an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Bongaigaon District Magistrate Lakshmi Priya told this newspaper that the police had detained the people by intercepting the vehicle. It was intercepted at a place 80 km from the inter-state border.

"There are some check posts that were set up at various places by the police. The vehicle, carrying the people, was intercepted by the police and some locals," she said.

The DM said the persons were provided with food and "other things" as they were travelling for a while. She said they would be sent to a quarantine facility in Guwahati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam West Bengal migrants lockdown coronavirus COVID 19 cases migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp