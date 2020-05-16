STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad-bound man dies on Shramik train in Madhya Pradesh

When the train reached near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, Siddiqui fell from his seat and became unconscious.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

shramik trains

Healthcare workers screening migrant workers before letting them board the Shramik Special train. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old man travelling from Bandra (Mumbai) to Prayagraj (Allahabad) died on board the Shramik Special train in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Identified as Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, the middle aged man was returning to native Allahabad with wife, daughter and two nephews on the Bandra-Varanasi Shramik Special train.

When the train reached near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, Siddiqui fell from his seat and became unconscious.

He subsequently died on board the train.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"The train was stopped a few hours later at Jabalpur railway station and Siddiqui's body and family were detrained. The special COVID team of doctors was called in and the body was taken for autopsy and COVID sampling. His family, including wife, daughter and both nephews have been quarantined at the COVID care centre in Jabalpur," the Jabalpur GRP in charge Manjit Singh said.

Importantly, while Siddiqui's wife and daughter claimed he died due to heart attack, both of them were suffering from fever when they disembarked from the train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shramik train migrant labourer passenger Mumbai Uttar Pradesh lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp