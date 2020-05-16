Allahabad-bound man dies on Shramik train in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old man travelling from Bandra (Mumbai) to Prayagraj (Allahabad) died on board the Shramik Special train in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Identified as Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, the middle aged man was returning to native Allahabad with wife, daughter and two nephews on the Bandra-Varanasi Shramik Special train.

When the train reached near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, Siddiqui fell from his seat and became unconscious.

He subsequently died on board the train.

"The train was stopped a few hours later at Jabalpur railway station and Siddiqui's body and family were detrained. The special COVID team of doctors was called in and the body was taken for autopsy and COVID sampling. His family, including wife, daughter and both nephews have been quarantined at the COVID care centre in Jabalpur," the Jabalpur GRP in charge Manjit Singh said.

Importantly, while Siddiqui's wife and daughter claimed he died due to heart attack, both of them were suffering from fever when they disembarked from the train.