STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid border tensions with India, China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

The data is being shared from three hydrological stations -- Nugesha, Yangcun and Nuxia -- lying on the mainstream of the Brahmaputra, known as Yarlung Zangbo in China.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

India china flag

image used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said.

The data is being shared from three hydrological stations -- Nugesha, Yangcun and Nuxia -- lying on the mainstream of the Brahmaputra, known as Yarlung Zangbo in China, officials in the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

For the Sutlej river, known as Langqen Zangbod in China, data is shared from a station at Tsada, the official said.

The development comes amid the recent face-offs between the armies of the two countries at the eastern and northern borders of India.

On May 5, around 250 Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks, and even resorted to stone-pelting in Pangong Tso area in Eastern Ladakh.

Four days later, there was a similar face-off near Naku La Pass in North Sikkim.

In 2017, China had stopped sharing the data citing that the hydrological data gathering sites were washed away due to floods.

It also coincided with the 73-day Doklam stand-off between the two neighbours that took place during the peak monsoon period.

It resumed sharing data from 2018.

India and China have signed an agreement under which Beijing shares hydrological data with New Delhi.

Under the agreement, for the Brahmaputra river, the data is shared by China from May 15.

In case of the Sutlej river, the data is shared from June 1.

The data is also shared twice daily until October.

The Brahmaputra originates from Tibet and flows into Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and later drains into the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh.

The sharing of data is very helpful in generating flood-related information for the northeastern states, officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brahmaputra river Jal Shakti Ministry
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp