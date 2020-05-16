STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri Masjid demolition case: CBI court decides to continue further proceedings via video-conferencing

The case involves BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and VHP leader Champat Rai Bansal, among others.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court has decided to continue further trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case through video-conferencing.

The Supreme Court on May 8 had directed the special court to conclude trial proceedings by August 31.

Earlier, the trial had to be completed by April 20, but it could not be done due to closure of courts in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The proceedings were hampered due to the lockdown and hence, the decision was taken, the special CBI court said on Friday.

The case involves BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and VHP leader Champat Rai Bansal, among others.

The court has recorded the evidence of all prosecution witnesses which the CBI had produced.

It is now proceeding to enable the accused to know what evidence was exactly produced against them.

Meanwhile, the defence filed an application on Friday to summon three prosecution witnesses for cross examination as they were not earlier cross examined when their evidence in chief was recorded in 2016-17.

Taking up the application, special judge S K Yadav asked the defence to furnish the list of specific questions on which it wanted to cross examine these prosecution witnesses.

The court will hear the matter next on May 18.

The trial in the Lucknow court is going on in regard to the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992 in pursuance of the two FIRs lodged with the Ayodhya Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babri Masjid case Babri Masjid Babri Masjid demolition case Babri Masjid demolition
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp