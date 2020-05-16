STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar's AES death toll reaches six after death of minor girl in Muzaffarpur district

A government doctor posted at nearby community health centre in Sitamarhi district, wherein the patient was first taken for treatment, has been found maintaining laxity.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome undergo treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (File | PTI)

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome undergo treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the state is battling against the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) claimed the life of yet another minor girl of an extremely poor family in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday.

With the death of eight-year old Chandni Kumari of Kalyanpur village under Aurai block of Muzaffarpur, the AES toll reached six creating panic across the rural areas.

The state Health department confirmed the death on Friday taking all details in which a government doctor posted at nearby community health centre in Sitamarhi district, wherein the patient was first taken for treatment, has been found maitaining laxity.

Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said that Chandni Kumari was taken to the nearby health centre by her father but the doctor on duty referred the patient only after injecting ceftriaxone 500mg IV instead of giving a dose of 10 per cent dextrose to SK Medical College and Hospital.

"It was done by the doctor overlooking the SOP of treatment despite of all medicines and medical facilities available. It goes without saying that the negligence was maintained by the doctor on duty. A show cause notice has been issued to him before initiating departmental action," Kumar said.

Earlier at SKMCH, five minors including a pair of twin sisters died due to AES in the last three months. Official sources said that recurring of viral disease with symptoms akin to AES has started this year much earlier than its usual time of outbreak starts with the first week of June.

According to official figures shared by principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar,49 cases of AES have been reported at SKMCH from across the districts including Muzaffarpur till May 13 from March 1. The AES in Bihar's 18 affected districts is colloquially called as "Chamaki Bukhar".

This year,28 cases of AES were reported among children of 0 to 4 years of age, followed by 18 cases in 5-9 years of age and 3 in 10-14 years age group of children. In 2019, 236 children had died due to AES out of total 1089 cases reported between June 4 and 30 in Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Vaishali and other districts including Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Government actions taken

  • More than 356 panchayats of Muzaffarpur, which remains an epicentre of AES every year, have been adopted by officials to create awareness in public on its prevention.

  • 28 AES-special BLS ambulances have been sent to seven most-affected districts to ferry children affected with AES.

  • Medical kits have been sent to 366 health centres in the districts and 100-bed PICU hospital at SKMCH built in addition to 60-bed another AES special ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Bihar AES toll Bihar AES outbreak AES death toll
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp