STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: CAPF companies replace Maharashtra cops in Mumbai, other cities in lockdown duty

The state government had recently requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Workers carry out construction work at India's first open ground quarantine and isolation facility with 1 008 beds for semi-critical coronavirus patients at BKC in Mumbai Saturday May 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: CAPF companies have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati and some other places to ensure state police get respite from coronavirus-related duties, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

The state government had recently requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces.

"Some of their companies have come to Maharashtra. Their personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati and other places to ensure Maharashtra police gets rest," Deshmukh told reporters.

To a question, Deshmukh said 800 persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on policemen during the lockdown.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry ordered the withdrawal of 10 CAPF companies from Jammu and Kashmir and sent nine such units to Maharashtra, which has been the worst affected state by the pandemic.

They said the 10 units comprising over 1,000 personnel are being withdrawn from the Jammu region of the Union Territory.

No units of the paramilitary forces deployed in Kashmir have been touched, the officials said.

Among these ten, three companies belong to the CISF and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police each, while two each are from the CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), as per an order issued by the Union Home Ministry.

These forces work under the ministry's command for rendering a variety of internal security duties and border guarding.

The Home Ministry, meanwhile, also released nine companies -- four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force -- for deployment in Maharashtra.

While five companies for Maharashtra are drawn from the ten units being withdrawn from Jammu, the rest four have been released from the Mumbai-based unit of the RAF, CRPF's specialised counter-riots unit, they said.

The state had sought 20 Central Armed Police Forces companies recently to relieve its police personnel who, it said, were overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said state police have been working "day in and day out" to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Many state police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and need time to rest and recuperate, he had said.

"The festival of Eid is also around the corner and proper law and order has to be ensured. The police should get some rest for that. Hence, we have requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), that is 2,000 personnel," the minister had said in a video message on Twitter.

Thirty-two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) have already been deployed in Maharashtra and are working in tandem with the state police, according to an official statement of the state government.

Each CAPF company has about 100 personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Police Mumbai Police
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp