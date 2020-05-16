Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,752; cases climb to 85,940: Health Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,970 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stood at 53,035, while 30,152 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 35.08 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

Of the 103 deaths reported since Friday morning, 49 were in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, 10 in West Bengal, eight in Delhi, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Tamil Nadu, two in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Of the 2,752 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,068 deaths, Gujarat comes second with 606 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 239, West Bengal at 225, Rajasthan at 125, Delhi at 123, Uttar Pradesh at 95, Tamil Nadu at 71 and Andhra Pradesh at 48.

The death toll reached 36 in Karnataka, 34 Telangana and 32 in Punjab.

Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the disease, while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths, the ministry said.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each, while Assam has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities (existence of multiple disorders), according to the ministry.

The data updated Saturday morning showed the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 29,100, followed by Tamil Nadu at 10,108, Gujarat at 9,931, Delhi at 8,895, Rajasthan at 4,727, Madhya Pradesh at 4,595 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,057.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,461 in West Bengal, 2,307 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,935 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,454 in Telangana, 1,056 in Karnataka, 1018 in Bihar, 1,013 in Jammu and Kashmir and 818 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 672 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has recorded 576 cases.

A total of 203 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 191 in Chandigarh, the ministry said.

Tripura has reported 156 cases, Assam has 90 cases, Uttarakhand has 82, Himachal Pradesh has 76, Chhattisgarh has 66 and Ladakh has registered 43 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa reported 15 COVID-19 cases, while Meghalaya and Puducherry registered 13 cases each.

Manipur has three cases.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli haave reported a case each till now.

"230 cases being reassigned to states," the ministry said.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," it said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.