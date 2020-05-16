STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five migrants dead, 19 injured as UP-bound truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred around 10 am near Semra on NH-86 under Chhanbila Police Station limits, said ASP Praveen Bhuria.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

SAGAR: Five migrant workers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed and 19 others injured when a truck carrying them overturned on Sagar-Kanpur Road, about 70-kms from the district headquarters, on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near Semra on NH-86 under Chhanbila Police Station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Bhuria.

ALSO READ: 24 migrant labourers killed, 20 injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya

"Five migrant labourers were killed and 19 others injured, who were rushed to a government hospital in Banda," he said.

Bhuria said that the deceased, including three women, were going to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra along with others.

The truck was carrying bundles of clothes, on which these migrants were sitting, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh migrants death UP migrants death Sagar Kanpur Road accident Migrants road accident
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp