STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

For the first time, four remote-control IEDs detected in Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The forces carried out a search operation in the region and traced four remote-controlled IED pressure bombs each weighing 4-5 kg.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The IEDs wired to batteries

The IEDs wired to batteries. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The security forces have detected four remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in an edgy district of Dantewada, about 450 km from Raipur.

"It’s for the first time such remote controlled IEDs were being planted by the Maoists in the conflict zone of Bastar. A combined team of 300 personnel from Dantewada district reserve guards, Special Task Forces (STF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were providing protection to the under construction road works when they saw suspected movement for 3-4 people in civilian dress fleeing are area near Barsur region. The forces immediately carried out the search operation in the region and traced four remote-controlled IED pressure bombs each weighing 4-5 kg," said Dantewada district SP Abhishek Pallava.

The unearth IEDs were connected to 12 Volt power batteries and with an antenna placed at the top of a nearby tree. "The antenna at dominating height and several petrol bombs (made out of bottles filled with petrol) placed along the IEDs were also used for the first time by the left wing extremists intended to inflict heavy damage on the security forces. We averted a major mishap tracing these remote-controlled IEDs with the troopers remaining much vigilant on the ground," the Dantewada SP added.

The rebels usually plant and detonate IEDs blasts targeting the forces, movement of political or official cavalcade in their planned ambush. Dantewada continues among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar zone, south Chhattisgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dantewada district Maoist naxals Chhattisgarh Maoist weapon IED bombs Remote controlled IEDs
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp