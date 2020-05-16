For the first time, four remote-control IEDs detected in Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The security forces have detected four remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in an edgy district of Dantewada, about 450 km from Raipur.

"It’s for the first time such remote controlled IEDs were being planted by the Maoists in the conflict zone of Bastar. A combined team of 300 personnel from Dantewada district reserve guards, Special Task Forces (STF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were providing protection to the under construction road works when they saw suspected movement for 3-4 people in civilian dress fleeing are area near Barsur region. The forces immediately carried out the search operation in the region and traced four remote-controlled IED pressure bombs each weighing 4-5 kg," said Dantewada district SP Abhishek Pallava.

The unearth IEDs were connected to 12 Volt power batteries and with an antenna placed at the top of a nearby tree. "The antenna at dominating height and several petrol bombs (made out of bottles filled with petrol) placed along the IEDs were also used for the first time by the left wing extremists intended to inflict heavy damage on the security forces. We averted a major mishap tracing these remote-controlled IEDs with the troopers remaining much vigilant on the ground," the Dantewada SP added.

The rebels usually plant and detonate IEDs blasts targeting the forces, movement of political or official cavalcade in their planned ambush. Dantewada continues among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar zone, south Chhattisgarh.