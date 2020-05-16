STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Security forces resort to lathi-charge, rubber pallets to disperse crowd in Ranchi's containment zone

The clash was triggered after a dispute of local people with CRPF on some trivial issue following which they started pelting stones on security personnel.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The CRPF deployed at Ranchi’s Hindpiri resorted to lathi-charge and rubber pallets to disperse the crowd after a clash with the locals living in the area late in the evening on Saturday.

Notably, CRPF has been deployed at Hindpiri, largest containment zone in Jharkhand, to implement the lockdown strictly. People reportedly were pelting stones on CRPF personnel from the dark after switching off the lights in their houses.

The clash was triggered after a dispute of local people with CRPF on some trivial issue following which they started pelting stones on security personnel deployed in the area.

In between, the former ward counselor of the area was allegedly thrashed by CRPF which further escalated the furor and hundreds of people came out on the streets shouting slogans against them.

Police sources said that senior officials of district administration rushed in and tried to control the situation during which rubber pallets were also fired to disperse the crowd.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Hundreds of people gathered from all sides and started pelting stones on CRPF personnel following which they were compelled to apply force and fire rubber pallets to disperse the crowd, it said.

Police officials, however, claimed that the situation is under control.

"As of now the situation is completely under control and there are no reports of any injury to anybody. We are trying to ascertain what and how exactly it happened," said IG Naveen Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, an official release issued by district administration stated that additional forces have been roped in to maintain law and order in the area. The situation is personally being monitored by the senior officials.

"People have been asked to remain indoors or strict action will be taken under various sections of pandemic act will be taken against them. An investigation has been initiated to look into the matter," stated the official release.

Social media is also being monitored closed to check rumours spread by anti-social elements, it added.

