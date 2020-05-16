STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM writes to seven states seeking prior information on migrants movement

Around 1000 buses have been deployed to take the labourers of other states from the border of Madhya Pradesh to the border of other states.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter on Saturday to CMs of seven states for providing timely information about the inter-state movement of migrants passing through the state.

In the letter written to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Chouhan has mentioned that the practical difficulty in movement of labourers is that Madhya Pradesh doesn’t get timely information on how many labourers from other states are coming to the MP border and at what time.

He further wrote in the letter that free arrangements for food, vehicles and medicines, etc. are made by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Due to lack of prior information, many times the system gets disturbed when a large number of labourers come and create law and order situation. Owing to subsequent panic, the labourers too have to face difficulties.

The move comes after recent violence by UP and Bihar bound migrant on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border and road mishaps which killed 27 migrants workers in the last six days,

Chouhan requested seven CMs to inform the MP government in advance about the number of labourers migrating from their states, the number of vehicles and the time of the labourers reaching the MP border.

He also mentioned that as MP is located in the heart of the country, the labourers going to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and many other states cross Madhya Pradesh.

The MP government is dropping labourers safely at the borders of respective states. Buses have been arranged in border districts for this task and transit camps have been set up on the routes.

Around 1000 buses have been deployed to take the labourers of other states from the border of Madhya Pradesh to the border of other states. The MP government has ensured that no labourer has to walk with kin in the state.

