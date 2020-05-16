Muzaffarnagar border points sealed, officials to help incoming migrant workers reach home

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: All entry points to Muzaffarnagar district here have been sealed with extra police personnel posted to halt incoming migrant workers travelling on foot following a series of accidents that led to many deaths, an official said on Saturday.

Strict vigil is in place with extra police force deputed led by one officer in each border checkpoint of the district.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here that eight officers have been deputed to each entry point into the district to prevent the migrant workers from moving further.

She said the borders along the neighbouring districts of Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli were sealed.

The officials are responsible for providing shelter and food till arrangements are made to send them to their respective homes, she said.

In the early hours of Satruday, at least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying migrant workers, on a highway near Auraiya in the state in the early hours of Saturday.

In neighbouring Shamli district, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal visited the banks of Yamuna river running throughout the district along the Haryana border to keep a check on the situation.

They have taken necessary measures after a recent incident of several migrant workers crossing the river into UP from Haryana in the night.