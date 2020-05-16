STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not liquor, it's thirst for soft drinks that gets Arunachal locals queued up

Most people here have given up alcohol and soft drink is the new alternative, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Aru Dahey Sangno said.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

People queue up for soft drinks in Arunachal (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seppa, a remote town in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, has a strange hardcore necessity – soft drink.

Its demand has gone up manifold in the COVID-19 lockdown. The craze is such that people do not mind standing in long queues and spending five times of MRP. Not just children and youngsters, even the elderly people are crazy about it.

Two days ago, the district administration had to intervene to restore normalcy as hundreds of people swarmed to a soft drink dealer. In the rush to buy it, they were found violating the norms of social distancing.

Officials in the district administration said the unprecedented situation compelled them to ban its sale.

“Most people here have given up alcohol and soft drink is the new alternative. It’s not addiction or luxury for them but a necessity,” Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Aru Dahey Sangno said on Saturday.

He said for many petty traders, soft drink has become an option to eke out a living due to its mass consumption.

“There are 400-500 shops in Seppa. All except those selling clothes have soft drinks. Every shop that has a refrigerator sells it as it contributes largely to their income,” Dahey said.

He said people were hoarding soft drink following rumours that factories manufacturing it would be closed down. As there was panic buying leading to violation of the social distancing norms, the district administration had to intervene. People were dispersed with an assurance that several trucks carrying soft drinks were arriving in the town, the ADM said.

He said another reason behind hoarding was the onset of farming season. People carry it to the fields.

“We have sealed 22 shops, including wholesale shops, for selling soft drink above MRPs and stopped its sale. If we allow, we have to have certain measures in place so that the social distancing norms are not violated,” Dahey added.

Raya Flago, the curator of Itanagar Zoo who hails from a village near Seppa, said the people there drink only soft drink and no other drink.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal coronavirus Arunachal lockdown liquor shop soft drinks
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp