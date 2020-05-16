STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Phishing attacks in name of Aarogya Setu app increasing: Cyber agency

It said attackers are also impersonating tools linked to the World Health Organisation and popular video-conferencing platforms like Zoom to steal sensitive data.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Phishing attacks in the name of Aarogya Setu mobile application are witnessing a "high rise" as online scamsters are taking advantage of the increased inquisitiveness of internet users during the COVID-19 pandemic, India's cyber security agency said on Saturday.

It said attackers are also impersonating tools linked to the World Health Organisation and popular video-conferencing platforms like Zoom to steal sensitive data.

"Aarogya Setu app-focused phishing have seen high rise. Scammers impersonate as HR department, CEO, or any other known person and target users by spreading messages like 'your neighbour is affected', 'see who all are affected', 'someone who came in contact with you tested positive', 'recommendations to self-isolate', 'guidelines to use Aarogya Setu' among others," the CERT-In said in a latest advisory accessed by PTI.

The Aarogya Setu application uses bluetooth and GPS to alert users who may have encountered people who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Phishing denotes to the cyber term of luring and cheating an internet user through a fake SMS or email and thereby breaching their privacy to steal sensitive information.

"In recent trends, threat actors are taking advantage of pandemic situation to trick the users to give up their sensitive information by taking advantage of the interest associated with recent novel coronavirus activities, news, and information," the advisory said.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) is the national technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding of the Indian cyber space.

It said cyber attackers (threat actors) impersonate popular video platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Aarogya Setu app and WHO to send phishing messages through SMS (smishing), WhatsApp (whishing) or phishing emails to steal identities and engage in other nefarious activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cyber attackers, it said, are using fake domains to impersonate popular apps to first lure the victims and then send them links such as "relief package", "safety tips during corona", "corona testing kit", "corona vaccine", "payment and donation during corona".

It said the name of the WHO was also being impersonated.

"Cyber criminals are sending phishing emails impersonating WHO and e-mails appear to be originating from the domain of WHO. Such e-mails may contain malicious file and URLs (universal resource locators)," it said.

The cyber agency suggested come counter-measures to check this online menace: Beware about the domain, spelling errors in emails, websites and un-familiar email senders; check the integrity of URLs before providing login credentials or clicking a link and do not submit personal information to unknown and unfamiliar websites.

It said users should exercise caution and avoid clicking dubious URLs providing special offers like winning prize, rewards, cashback offers and they practice safe browsing tools, filtering tools their anti-virus and use a proper firewall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu Aarogya Setu phishing COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID lockdown
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp