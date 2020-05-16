STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-lockdown, Maharashtra parties pitch for priority to local youths in jobs

The massive exodus of migrants at a time when the state has sought to restart the engine of economy has created fears of labour shortage.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The ‘Marathi Manoos’ is back on the agenda of political parties in Maharashtra who are now pitching for locals in recruitment of new workers in various industries.

The massive exodus of migrants at a time when the state has sought to restart the engine of economy has created fears of labour shortage. However, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said local people can grab the opportunity the crisis has presented.

“There are labour shortages that can be filled by the local people. We will give priority to the son of the soil. The government will also give them training and according to their skill and training, the industries facing labour shortage can hire them.”   

The government has given permission to 65,000 industries to restart operations. Desai said the government will set up a board where local unemployed youths can register for jobs.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was the first to demand, at an all-party meeting, that youths from Maharashtra be given priority while recruiting the people in industries.

CM Uddhav Thackeray agreed, saying 80 per cent reservations should be made for locals, said sources.

Sena patriarch’s pet theme

It was Shiv Sena’s patriarch late Balasaheb Thackeray who raised Marathi Manoos slogan to cement his party’s hold on mill workers, locals

