STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Such accidents are not deaths, but murders: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP truck accident

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant labourers in Auraiya as "indescribable" sadness, saying such accidents are "not deaths, but murders".

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in Auraiya, police said.

Both the trucks were carrying the labourers.

The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said.

ALSO READ: Migrants prefer trucks, tempos to return home; no distancing

"Indescribable sadness on the death of over 24 poor migrant labourers in UP's Auraiya. Prayers for the injured persons. Let's see till when the silence maintained by heartless people and their supporters justify this negligence...despite knowing everything, and seeing everything. Such accidents are not deaths, but murder," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the SP chief said his party will give Rs 1 lakh to the family of each of the deceased.

"The news of the death of migrant labourers returning to their homes is heart wrenching. These are those people who run their homes. Hence, the Samajwadi Party will give Rs 1 lakh to the family of each of the deceased," he said. Yadav also accused the BJP-led state government of being "ruthless" and urged it to take moral responsibility of the incident.

"The ruthless BJP government must take moral responsibility, and provide Rs 10 lakh to each of the family of the deceased," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav UP truck accident Uttar Pradesh truck accident
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp