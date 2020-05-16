STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

To fight COVID-19, Central public health team initiates door-to-door surveillance

The Union Health Ministry had deployed these central public health teams to at least 20 districts reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

National Highway contract workers and their kin undergo thermal screening in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 'central public health teams' are assisting local authorities in conducting door-to-door surveillance as a measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry had deployed these central public health teams to at least 20 districts reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

These teams are reporting to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of Health of the respective State and assist the State's Health Departments in the implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 affected areas within these districts and cities.

"These districts were reporting a higher number of cases, that is, 65 per cent total of the caseload. The central team is assisting the State government in the implementation of a containment plan. One major focus of the Central team is to implement door to door surveillance to fight the COVID-19 infection," said the government official.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"Apart from contact tracing, the Central teams have to direct the local authorities in communicating with the households, enquiring about Reproductive Child Health (RCH), elderly's health, pregnant mothers, people in the family with pre-existing diseases," added the official.

He added that the state government has also to sensitise households on preventive measures related to the coronavirus.

ALSO READ | FM announces third tranche of COVID-19 relief package, amends Essential Commodity Act

The teams are deployed in 20 districts which include Mumbai, Thane, Pune in Maharashtra; Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodra in Gujarat; South East and Central District in Delhi; Bhopal, Indore in Madhya Pradesh; Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad in Telangana; Jaipur, Jodhpur in Rajasthan; Agra, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata in West Bengal and Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna in Andhra Pradesh.

The experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIPH) among others are part of the team.

India has so far reported 85,940 cases of coronavirus out of which 30,153 are recovered/migrated cases. 2,752 people have lost their lives due to the virus so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp