Two held after high-speed car chase ends with shootout in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a Bollywood-style road chase in real life, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two persons in Ludhiana after chasing them for 12 kilometers followed by a shootout. This happened when the duo refused to stop their car at a checkpoint.

Among the cops who chased down the duo was Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggrawal.

Sources said that two persons - 40-year old Sukhwinder Singh and another man in his sixties - were travelling in a Honda Jazz car. They were signalled to stop at a routine checkpoint but didn't pay heed to the cops' direction. The duo then drove up to the next checkpoint at Bharat Nagar Chowk and rammed the car into a police vehicle before speeding off again.

Ludhiana police chief, who was patrolling at that time, saw the incident and gave a chase in his vehicle along with his escort vehicle carrying his security personnel.

Despite several warnings by the security personnel of the police commissioner, the duo kept on driving and jumped several checkpoints while on the run.

The police soon barricaded all the interceptions in the industrial city. As the accused drove towards Lakhowal, they came across a check post outside Lakhowal police station where the highway was blocked by parking two trucks.

The accused then tried to turn back but their car hit the seven-feet high central verge on the road. They tried to escape and fired at the cops leading to the shootout. The main accused Sukhwinder Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his leg. He has been admitted to DMC Hospital, said sources

Sukhwinder who is son a retired sub-inspector of state police, was arrested from the spot and a country-made weapon has been recovered from him along with 10 gram of heroin. He has been booked under NDPS and Arms Act. The cops have taken the other person into custody and are investigating.