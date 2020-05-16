STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal reports 115 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

Seven people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 160.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Drivers of Mobile Fever Clinic wearing PPE waiting at Queens Road in Bengaluru

Drivers of Mobile Fever Clinic wearing PPE waiting. (Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: With 115 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the count of people infected with the virus has climbed to 2,576 including 892 recoveries.

"115 fresh cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 2,576 and toll to 160 in the state. The number of recoveries stands at 892," Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said at a conference.

Institutional quarantine facilities for persons returning from abroad already in place in the state. He further informed that the first flight carrying 160 stranded persons from abroad will arrive on May 18.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940, including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths.

coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockodwn
Coronavirus
