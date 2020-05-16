With over 85,000 COVID-19 cases, India surpasses China’s tally

By Online Desk

Recording over 85,000 cases, India overtook China’s coronavirus cases tally that stands at 84,031 according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker.

India now ranks 11th in the world in terms of coronavirus cases with 85,940 with 2,7532 deaths, according to Health Ministry's latest update.

However, India’s fatality rate remains at 3.2 per cent, lower than China’s at 5.5 per cent.

As per Johns Hopkins figures, more than 30,000 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Across the globe however, coronavirus continues to spread rapidly and has affected more than 45 lakh people with over 307,486 deaths and 1,636,306 recoveries.

United States is leading in the number of confirmed cases (1,44,2819) as well as fatalities (87,530) with Russia, UK, Spain are at second, third, fourth spots, each recording over 2 lakh cases.

In China, where cases may have stabilized on the surface with fewer than 100 people currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus and gradual reopening of the economy, resurgence of the virus is a looming threat as Wuhan (the epicenter of coronavirus infections) has reported some new cases.

Its death toll stands at 4,637 with and 79,281 recoveries.

India continues to report a surge in coronavirus cases despite being under a nationwide lockdown since March 24, scheduled to end on April 14, that has been extended twice since then - First till May 3 and then May 17.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have since reported the highest number of cases with the former crossing the over 29,000 and 10,000 infections respectively.

A final decision on 'Lockdown 4.0' is expected soon, among indications there could be greater relaxations and more flexibility for states and union territories as measures are being explored including gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines, as per officials.

