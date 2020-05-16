STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With recovery rate of over 57 per cent, Rajasthan keeps up the fight to tackle COVID-19

The Rajasthan government claims it is now conducting over 12,000 tests per day and so far over 1,85,000 samples have been collected in the state.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Famous for its 'Bhilwara Model' to tackle coronavirus hot spots, Rajasthan is also registering impressive feats on all parameters in tackling the pandemic.

Among all states with over 1000 infected patients, Rajasthan is among the top states with a recovery rate of over 57 %.

The recovery rate in Rajasthan is particularly impressive in comparison with all large states of the Hindi belt in north India - Madhya Pradesh with a recovery rate of 49%, Gujrat at 39%, Delhi at 36%, Punjab at 12% and Uttar Pradesh at 53%.

So far 4868 coronavirus patients have been found in Rajasthan, of which 2677 have already been cured.

In terms of deaths, Rajasthan has so far seen 125 casualties.

In terms of mortality rate for coronavirus infected patients, Rajasthan ranks sixth behind Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma is happy at the progress being made in tackling the Covid-19 challenge in the state.

He said, "On almost all parameters, Rajasthan is doing better than most other states. While the national average for recovery rate is 34%, our recoveries are much higher at over 57%. Similarly, while the national rate of corona positive cases is at 3.92%, in Rajasthan the rate is lower at 2.35%."

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

He further added, "The high recovery rate in patients in our state gives me the most satisfaction. This high rate reflects how strong is the health system in our state and how committed are our doctors and other healthcare workers are."

As far as different districts in Rajasthan are concerned, the recovery rate is at 66.77% in Jodhpur where though the number of cases have risen sharply in recent weeks but recovery rate of Corona patients is higher than the state average.

However, Jodhpur also has the highest mortality rate among districts that come under the Red Zone in the state. Except for Jaipur, Jodhpur has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The Rajasthan government claims it is now conducting over 12,000 tests per day and so far over 1,85,000 samples have been collected in the state. The Gehlot government hopes to achieve the target to conduct about 25,000 tests daily.

Dr Rateesh Sareen a senior pathologist at SDM Hospital Jaipur said, ''The recovery rate and tests done by Rajasthan are impressive so far. The worrying factor is that since the past few days the number of new cases are not giving us respite. Amidst the relaxation by the government after May 17, the fear is that the numbers might not remain so comfortable. It's a subject of debate to extend stringent lockdown or to resume back to normalcy.''

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Coronavirus COVID 19 cases recovery rate
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp