With recovery rate of over 57 per cent, Rajasthan keeps up the fight to tackle COVID-19

JAIPUR: Famous for its 'Bhilwara Model' to tackle coronavirus hot spots, Rajasthan is also registering impressive feats on all parameters in tackling the pandemic.

Among all states with over 1000 infected patients, Rajasthan is among the top states with a recovery rate of over 57 %.



The recovery rate in Rajasthan is particularly impressive in comparison with all large states of the Hindi belt in north India - Madhya Pradesh with a recovery rate of 49%, Gujrat at 39%, Delhi at 36%, Punjab at 12% and Uttar Pradesh at 53%.

So far 4868 coronavirus patients have been found in Rajasthan, of which 2677 have already been cured.



In terms of deaths, Rajasthan has so far seen 125 casualties.

In terms of mortality rate for coronavirus infected patients, Rajasthan ranks sixth behind Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.



Health Minister Raghu Sharma is happy at the progress being made in tackling the Covid-19 challenge in the state.

He said, "On almost all parameters, Rajasthan is doing better than most other states. While the national average for recovery rate is 34%, our recoveries are much higher at over 57%. Similarly, while the national rate of corona positive cases is at 3.92%, in Rajasthan the rate is lower at 2.35%."

He further added, "The high recovery rate in patients in our state gives me the most satisfaction. This high rate reflects how strong is the health system in our state and how committed are our doctors and other healthcare workers are."

As far as different districts in Rajasthan are concerned, the recovery rate is at 66.77% in Jodhpur where though the number of cases have risen sharply in recent weeks but recovery rate of Corona patients is higher than the state average.

However, Jodhpur also has the highest mortality rate among districts that come under the Red Zone in the state. Except for Jaipur, Jodhpur has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The Rajasthan government claims it is now conducting over 12,000 tests per day and so far over 1,85,000 samples have been collected in the state. The Gehlot government hopes to achieve the target to conduct about 25,000 tests daily.



Dr Rateesh Sareen a senior pathologist at SDM Hospital Jaipur said, ''The recovery rate and tests done by Rajasthan are impressive so far. The worrying factor is that since the past few days the number of new cases are not giving us respite. Amidst the relaxation by the government after May 17, the fear is that the numbers might not remain so comfortable. It's a subject of debate to extend stringent lockdown or to resume back to normalcy.''