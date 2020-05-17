STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar migrant who returned from Mumbai succumbs to coronavirus

The sample report that arrived on May 16 confirmed his COVID positive status. His wife has also been kept under quarantine and medical treatment.

migrant workers, Bihar migrants

A family of migrants upon their arrival in Patna. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 55-year-old migrant who died on his return from Mumbai on the 'Shramik Special' train was found positive for coronavirus. The eighth death of the state was reported frim Gogri block in Khagaria district, principal secretary (health) Sanjay Kumar informed. The district still has 42 active cases, he added. 

"The patient who was suffering from diabetes for the past two years succumbed due to a cardiopulmonary arrest. He had reached Khagaria by a special Shramik train from Mumbai on May 13," Kumar said. The patient was quarantined at Shradha Gayatri College on the same day. On May 14, he started developing breathlessness and informed the medical team. 

"He was immediately sent to a referral hospital at Gogri where he was attended by the doctors. Initially, he showed some sign of recovery at 10 pm but passed away in the early hours on the next day," Kumar shared.

The sample report that arrived on May 16 confirmed his COVID positive status. His wife has also been kept under quarantine and medical treatment.

In Bihar, the infection of Covid 19 positive has affected all the 38 districts. Munger has emerged as a hotspot with 124 positive cases and one death followed by Patna with 106 positive cases, Rohtas with 77, Nalanda with 67, Buxar with 59, Begusarai with 54, Madhubani with 53, Siwan with 45, Khagaria with 42, besides other districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 1178 out of which 473 have recovered. From May 10 to 16, 548 positive cases and three deaths have been reported.

