CM Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra till May 31

Maharashtra is leading in the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths. The number of cases and deaths is 30706 and 1135 respectively. 

Published: 17th May 2020

Migrants from northern states ride cargo vehicles on Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane late night on Friday

Migrants from northern states ride cargo vehicles on Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane late night on Friday. (Photo | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown still May 31 with guidelines that were enforced earlier.

Issuing an order for the same, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta informed that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown still May 31, 2020.

As per the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the disaster management act, the state government has empowered to exercise the right of imposing the lockdown and extending it. “Government has taken measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and expedite the work, the lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra,” stated the order further adding that the lockdown order will be strictly implemented.

Earlier state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the order of putting umbrella, raincoat, and plastic sheet covers as part of the essential goods list till September 30, 2020.

The Mumbai metropolitan region that includes Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and Nasik is the epicenter of COVID 19 positive patients.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they are committed to bringing all red and orange zones into the green zones. He also said that they are allowing industries to function in the orange and green zone.

In his video conference with prime minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that his government had planned to extend the lockdown as the situation is nowhere close to normalcy in major cities.

Meanwhile, the state government has allowed the migrants to return to their native places either by train or truck and tempo unofficially. The rough estimate is that more than 25 lakh migrant workers have left Maharashtra due to panic and fear of COVID 19.

