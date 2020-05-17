STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death toll in landslide on J&K highway climbs to two after one more body pulled out of debris

Eight persons have so far been rescued, while a search is on for an excavator operator who is believed to be trapped under the debris along with the earthmoving vehicle, the officials said.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Several vehicles, including a mini-load carrier, were buried under the debris, prompting a massive rescue operation which continued throughout the night.

Several vehicles, including a mini-load carrier, were buried under the debris, prompting a massive rescue operation which continued throughout the night. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Rescuers have retrieved one more body from the scene of the landslide that hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said on Sunday.

Eight persons have so far been rescued, while a search is on for an excavator operator who is believed to be trapped under the debris along with the earthmoving vehicle, the officials said.

The landslide struck the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country at Seeri near Ramban town around 6.15 pm on Saturday, causing damage to nine vehicles, mostly trucks and excavators engaged in an ongoing four-laning highway project.

Several vehicles, including a mini-load carrier, were buried under the debris, prompting a massive rescue operation which continued throughout the night, the officials said.

While the body of 25-year-old Raj Kumar was recovered soon after the landslide, 19-year-old Khalid Hussain was found dead under the debris by rescuers comprising police and local volunteers late Saturday night, they said, adding both the deceased were locals engaged in the four-laning project.

The officials said eight more persons were rescued and have been admitted to a local hospital.

They said over 800 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential commodities to the valley, were stranded on the highway due to the landslide which occurred when the work on the four-laning project was in progress.

However, road clearance agencies later managed to clear the highway for partial restoration of traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir landslide JK landslide toll Jammu landslide
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp