Ensure recruitment for government jobs is completed on time: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to officials

The recruitment process was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic but the state government will bring it back on track, Gehlot said during a video conference.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to ensure that recruitment for the state government services is completed on time, a statement said.

The chief minister also said Rajasthan public service commission (RPSC) and Rajasthan subordinate and ministerial services selection board (RSMSSB) should carry out recruitment as per their schedule.

He said it must be ensured that candidates do not have to wait for appointment.

Principal Secretary, DOP, Roli Singh informed that 56,523 appointments have been made during the tenure of the present government and the results for 12,341 posts have been announced.

Besides, advertisements for appointment to more than 26,000 posts have been issued, Singh said during the CM's video conference.

Chief secretary DB Gupta, RSMSSB Chairman BL Jatawat, RPSC Secretary Ashish Gupta and other senior officials also joined the video conference.

