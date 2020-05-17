STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa woman who returned in special train from Delhi tests COVID-19 positive

Published: 17th May 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers from the New Delhi - Rajadhani Superfast special screened after getting down at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By ANI

PANAJI (Goa): The Goa government on Sunday informed that a woman who returned to the state in a special train from Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid testing.

The woman returned to the state on May 16 in a special train from Delhi.

"A woman who returned to Goa on a special train from Delhi yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid testing. So far, three passengers who have returned from Delhi have tested positive," said the state government.

The government stated that test of 56 people are still underway.

With the highest-ever spike of close to 5,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has crossed 90,000 on Sunday. 

