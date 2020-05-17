Kashmiri student in Dehradun suspended for 'anti-national' post

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A Kashmiri female student namely Mohsina Showkat pursuing Btech (3rd year) from a college in Dehradun on allegations of 'anti-national' posts on social media.

A letter of suspension from the institution dated May 16 stated that the student has been suspense for 'anti-national' posts on social media.

The letter by the college said, "As JBIT Group of Institutions is always strongly against these kind of anti-national and anti-social activities hereby we strongly condemn this activity. Therefore it is to inform all concern that Ms. Mohsina Showkat, BTech 3rd year Civil Engineering is suspended immediately till further orders."

Deepak Agarwal, deputy registrar of the institution said, "The probe is being done by the cyber police in the matter. The next action will depend on the results of the probe."

The posts on social media platforms, allegedly from her account shows comments on the terrorist attack in Pulwama last year. 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were martyred in the attack.

Commenting on the issue, Nasir Khuehami, J&K Students Association spokesperson said, "Since Pulwama attack, an atmosphere of fear has been created and its direct impact can be seen on the student community. BJP government has used the situation as political fodder. We observed that the ugly episode has given rise to a sense of fear and anxiety among Kashmiri students overall. A Vicious environment was being created in various institutions across India by communal forces and the central government’s handling of the situation has ‘weakened’ the confidence of the people of J&K."

He further added, "We urge all Kashmiris studying to desist from any activity that could disrupt peace. We request all Kashmiri students to be patient, silent and behave wisely and sensibly and save their careers. We urge them to focus on their education, rather than writing or sharing provocative things on social media."