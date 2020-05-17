STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmiri student in Dehradun suspended for 'anti-national' post

A letter of suspension from the institution dated May 16 stated that the student has been suspense for 'anti-national' posts on social media.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A Kashmiri female student namely Mohsina Showkat pursuing Btech (3rd year) from a college in Dehradun on allegations of 'anti-national' posts on social media. 

A letter of suspension from the institution dated May 16 stated that the student has been suspense for 'anti-national' posts on social media.

The letter by the college said, "As JBIT Group of Institutions is always strongly against these kind of anti-national and anti-social activities hereby we strongly condemn this activity. Therefore it is to inform all concern that Ms. Mohsina Showkat, BTech 3rd year Civil Engineering is suspended immediately till further orders."

Deepak Agarwal, deputy registrar of the institution said, "The probe is being done by the cyber police in the matter. The next action will depend on the results of the probe."

The posts on social media platforms, allegedly from her account shows comments on the terrorist attack in Pulwama last year.  40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were martyred in the attack.

Commenting on the issue, Nasir Khuehami, J&K Students Association spokesperson said, "Since Pulwama attack, an atmosphere of fear has been created and its direct impact can be seen on the student community. BJP government has used the situation as political fodder. We observed that the ugly episode has given rise to a sense of fear and anxiety among Kashmiri students overall. A Vicious environment was being created in various institutions across India by communal forces and the central government’s handling of the situation has ‘weakened’ the confidence of the people of J&K."

He further added, "We urge all Kashmiris studying to desist from any activity that could disrupt peace. We request all Kashmiri students to be patient, silent and behave wisely and sensibly and save their careers. We urge them to focus on their education, rather than writing or sharing provocative things on social media."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dehradun Kashmir students
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp