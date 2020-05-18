STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19 Kuwait-returnees test COVID-19 positive in Bhopal, fellow passengers, airport staff quarantined

While the patients have been admitted at the Chirayu Medical College Hospital and the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, the co-passengers have been quarantined at Army facility at Bairagarh in Bhopal.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after arriving at the Indore Airport from Kuwait, 19 of the 130-plus passengers have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19. Upon their arrival, the Indian nationals were quarantined at the Army's 3 EME Centre where 19 people tested positive on Saturday and Sunday night.

While the patients have been admitted at the Chirayu Medical College Hospital and the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, the co-passengers have been quarantined at Army facility at Bairagarh in Bhopal. Samples of all other passengers are being tested.

"So far 19 of them have tested positive and are admitted at two hospitals in Bhopal. Seventy per cent of Kuwait returned persons have already been tested, while the process is underway to test samples of remaining passengers," said Bhopal district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who had handled the passports of these passengers on May 13 has been home quarantined in Indore. The personnel hasn't so far shown any symptoms of the deadly viral infection, informed sources in Indore said. Other staff at the Airport who in PPEs handled the passengers at Indore Airport on May 13 also asked to go on home quarantined.

