STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 Zee Media employees test positive for COVID-19, office sealed

At the moment, Zee Media Corporation Ltd has 2,500 employees, by far the largest in the private sector.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Zee Media

Zee Media

By IANS

NOIDA: Zee Media said on Monday that 28 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and its office, newsroom and studios here have been sealed.

"The global pandemic has now become a personal story for Zee Media. Last Friday, one of our colleagues tested positive for Covid-19. As a responsible organisation, we initiated mass testing of all those who could have been in direct or indirect contact with the said individual," Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News said in a statement.

"So far 28 of our team mates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention," the statement said.

"We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection, in coordiation with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed," Chaudhary announced.

"Our office, newsroom and studios have been sealed for sanitisation. The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being," he said.

The testing of the rest of the employees will continue. The ICMR too has relaxed its testing norms to allow it to test asymptomatic individuals who might be Covid-19 positive and carriers of the disease.

"This might lead to a greater number of Covid-19 cases being identified, isolated and treated. We believe this is the best way to fight the pandemic," Chaudhary said.

Since Noida has lot of containment zones, aggressive testing, isolation and treatment is the only way to ensure the safety of teammates, he added.

At the moment, Zee Media Corporation Ltd has 2,500 employees, by far the largest in the private sector. "We are committed to the safety of each one of them," the statement said.

"These are challenging times but Covid-19 has not been able to shake the morale of the team. Zee Media is raring to go, as always. We assure our viewers that our fearless coverage will continue. Such challenges will not be able break our resolve to discharge our duties with utmost sincerity and unmatched passion. We wish all our employees a speedy recovery," Zee Media announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zee Media Zee Media coronavirus Zee Media staff coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp