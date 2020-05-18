STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

The number of people who have recovered from the disease stands at 44. The virus has so far claimed four lives in the state.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said.

All the five cases were reported from the state's Hamirpur district.

Of the five cases, one was reported from Nadaun's Booni, one from Galore's Fahal and the third from Gwardu panchayat whereas two positive cases were reported from Majhoul Sultani panchayat on Monday, Hamirpur chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said.

All the five people had returned from from red zones of Mumbai and Delhi recently.

With the five new cases, the number of active cases has climbed to 38 in the state.

Of the 38 active cases, 14 are in Kangra, 12 in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur and two each in Una and Sirmaur.

Comments

