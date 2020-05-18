Ahmedabad COVID-19 patient’s body found at bus station

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, the body of a Covid-19 patient admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad was found lying at a BRTS bus stand. His family members, who were put into home quarantine when he tested positive, learnt about his death only after the police conducted the post-mortem.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered former health secretary of the state J P Gupta to probe the incident and submit a report within two days.The 67-year-old had been undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad civil hospital since May 10. On Saturday night, his dead body was spotted at the bus station of BRTS corridor in Danilimda area by security officials who informed police who took it VS hospital for post mortem. A letter and a mobile phone were recovered from the deceased’s pockets.

The patient was admitted in a hospital after he experienced breathing trouble. As he was found positive in test, his family was advised 14-day home quarantine. Shocked to learn about his demise, the family is demanding to know how he was let out of the hospital. They said the hospital authorities told them they would be informed when he would recover from the infection.

“We were quarantined but hospital authorities did not bother to inform us and dumped his body at the bus station. Police also did not care for an inquest before taking away his body for post mortem,” said the deceased’s brother.

However, M M Prabhakar, officer on special duty for Covid at Civil Hospital, said, “We found his case fit for home isolation, and asked him to go back home. We can’t say how he ended up there because he left the hospital for home on a city bus.”