STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri Masjid case: CBI court asks UP chief secretary to provide video-conferencing facility

The case involves ex-chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Vinay Katiar, Uma Bharti and VHP leader Champat Rai among others.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court directed its office on Monday to write to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to make the facility of video-conferencing available in the court room in order to continue and conclude the trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The case involves ex-chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Vinay Katiar, Uma Bharti and VHP leader Champat Rai among others.

In his order, special judge S K Yadav mentioned that the Supreme Court had on May 8 directed the special court to continue the trial proceedings through video-conferencing as there was difficulty in procuring the physical presence of witnesses and accused persons owing to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

"For compliance of the SC direction, it is incumbent upon the chief secretary to provide video-conferencing facility in the court room, for which he was already intimated on May 14, 2020 but nothing has been done so far," the special court said.

The Supreme Court had directed the special court to conclude the trial proceedings by August 31.

Earlier, the trial had to be completed by April 20, but it could not be done due to closure of courts in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Hence, on an application of the special court, the SC extended the time till August 31.

The special court has recorded the prosecution evidence and has to record the statements of accused persons under section 313 of the CrPC before calling the defense for its stand.

Meanwhile, the special court allowed the cross examination of three prosecution witnesses in this week only and hence, asked the CBI how it would ensure the presence of the witnesses through video-conferencing.

The proceedings of the trial are going on a day-to-day basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babri Masjid case Babri Masjid demolition case Uttar Pradesh CBI
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp