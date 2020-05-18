Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

More students on train

Students, working professionals and middle class families outnumbered migrant workers on board the Shramik Special Train which ran from Bhopal to Rewa on May 15 evening. The Habibganj-Rewa Shramik Special train was the first intra-state Shramik Special train to run for stranded people within the state. The train was run on the demand of the MP government. Meanwhile, the first Shramik Special train from Bhopal to Chhattisgarh on Saturday ran with six empty coaches.

Designer face masks to showcase MP folk art

The Madhya Pradesh government has started production designer face masks using the exquisite folk art like Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bagh which showcase the rich culture of the state. Under this initiative of the MP handicrafts and handloom department, the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Sangh has been roped in to make these masks, officials sources said. Initially, around three dozen women were roped in to make the masks at home, but the number will soon be increased to employ 300 women. The move is expected to give much-needed money in the hands of womenfolk. Apart from the designer masks, there will be a pack of routine cotton masks also. One pack will have six masks each.

Marriage with oath of Constitution!

A marriage was solemnized in Sehore district of MP in which the bride and groom took the oath in the name of the Constitution before the portrait of BR Ambedkar. Dharmendra and Arti Malviya tied the nuptial knots following permission from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The marriage was solemnized by religiously following the social distancing norms and the number of guests was very limited. What made the marriage different was that the bride and groom wearing masks took the oath of the Preamble.

Cabinet expansion likely this week

The much awaited expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Cabinet is likely to take place this week. According to informed BJP sources, the Chief Minister has been holding parleys, both with the state BJP functionaries as well as the party’s high-command in Delhi for the expansion. Around 20-25 ministers could be sworn in. The delay in expansion isn’t only due to the COVID lockdown, but also as there isn’t consensus on many names within the saffron campP. While six to eight Scindia loyalists are likely to get a place in the Council of Ministers, there are many aspirants within the core BJP from divergent lobbies of different regions who are eyeing ministerial berths. Once the party high command gives its nod for the expansion, the exercise is likely to happen. The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has six ministers so far, of whom two are Congress defectors. Chouhan is also facing rebellion from BJP leaders, who lost to these 22 Congress legislators in the 2018 MP elections.

