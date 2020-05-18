CBSE date sheet for remaining class 10, 12 exams released

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which operates under the Union Human Resources Development ministry, on Monday issued the revised date sheet for the remaining class 10th and 12th board exams.

The board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, CBSE said.

Class 10 students from the North East Delhi — where riots had disrupted the exams, will appear for Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science papers.

The remaining papers for class 12 students from across India include Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, and Bio-Technology.

The papers for class 12 students from North East Delhi, on the other hand, include English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, English Elective-N, English Elective-C, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.