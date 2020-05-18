STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chaos reigns supreme as 1000s reach Ghaziabad to take Shramik trains to UP, Bihar

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, however, brushed aside the charges of policemen handling the crowd casually.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board buses to reach Ghaziabad railway station as part of their journey to travel to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad

Migrants wait to board buses to reach Ghaziabad railway station as part of their journey to travel to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Thousands of migrant workers from Delhi and other NCR towns reached Ramlila Maidan here in the city on Monday to secure passes for Shramik Special trains to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 lockdown, triggering chaos and confusion.

The Indian Railways had arranged six special trains to ferry a total of 7,200 migrant workers from Ghaziabad railway station to leave for Patna, Muzaffarpur and Raxaul in Bihar and Azamgarh, Banaras and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh during the day.

According to administrative instructions, the workers had to reach Ramlila Maidan in the heart of the city to first secure their passes to board the trains after which they were to be ferried to the railway station in buses.

Accordingly, the workers from Delhi and other NCR town had begun reaching Ghaziabad since Sunday evening and early morning on Monday along with their family members including women and children to secure train passes.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This resulted in -- by conservative estimates -- over ten to twelve thousand workers reaching the sprawling field by noon on Monday with hundreds of them queuing up in five to six lines, each 500 to 600 meters long, to secure passes from as many make-shift counters set up in the maidan.

While thousands of workers queued up before counters, their family members and others sat in the field, braving scorching sun for hours altogether with hapless women and children getting restless with thirst and fatigue, said eyewitnesses.

Yet others queued up before buses parked in the fields under the impression that they would be ferried to the railway station in them, only to be dismayed after coming to know after hours of wait that they were going nowhere, said eyewitnesses.

Among the people waiting in the field, the precautionary steps of maintaining social distancing or wearing face masks against possible COVID infection stood thrown to the wind, with even a few policemen present there unable to do anything about it.

Eye witnesses said the police too appeared to take the crowd quite casually, adding it goes to the credit of workers themselves that they maintained a semblance of discipline without losing their patience amid the trying and testing circumstances.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, however, brushed aside the charges of policemen handling the crowd casually.

Several thousand workers reached here from Delhi and other parts of the NCR.

They were gathered at border of Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Arrangement for their stay was also made in a mall and two farmhouses, Naithani told PTI.

After seeing the huge crowd of workers, the district also administration managed to deploy 100 buses to dispatch workers to various districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Santosh kumar Vaish told PTI.

He said out of six trains, out of six trains two have already left Ghaziabad during the day while two would leaving during the evening and remaining two during the night, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramlila Maidan Ghaziabad Shramik trains Bihar migrants labourers lockdown coroanvirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp