Check revised date sheet of pending class 10 and 12 exams released by CBSE

On health guidelines for students, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said, they will be required to carry own sanitiser bottles and wear mask to their examination centres.

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from July 1-15.

The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The class 10 board exams are pending only in the North East Delhi.

"The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

CLASS 10 EXAM REVISED SCHEDULE

"On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English," he said.

CLASS 12 EXAM REVISED SCHEDULE

For class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

The class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled for July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.

On health guidelines for students, Bhardwaj said, they will be required to carry own sanitiser bottles and wear mask to their examination centres.

"Parents will have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates will have to strictly follow physical-distancing norms," he said.

